Economics and business majors Christopher Jeffrey of Norwich and Jeffrey Yaun Jr. of Van Hornesville were among the members of St. Lawrence University’s Fed Challenge team who earned second place out of 85 colleges and universities in the 17th annual National College Fed Challenge.
According to a media release, the competition encourages students to learn about the U.S. economy, monetary policymaking and the role of the Federal Reserve System while playing the role of monetary policymakers, analyzing economic conditions and recommending a course for monetary policy. The teams competed virtually and were evaluated on economic analysis, responses to questions by judges, teamwork and presentation.
Both Jeffrey and Yaun are in their senior year at St. Lawrence University in Canton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.