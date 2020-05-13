Elmira College students enrolled in the Contemporary Latina Literature course recently created a virtual exhibit. The "Latina Authors Project" combined students who studied six Latina authors with other students who created their portraits to accompany what the literature students presented about them in English and Spanish. One of the students involved with the project was freshman art major Alexander Taylor of Delhi. The exhibit may be viewed at https://sites.google.com/elmira.edu/latina-authors/home.
The College of Saint Rose in Albany recently honored Katelyn Kwiatkowski of East Worcester for her service to the college and community. According to a media release, for more than three decades, Saint Rose has recognized students and members of the campus community for their service and dedication to the college's mission. This year, the celebration was in the form of a video presentation. Each of the college's four schools, along with the Student Association and several co-curricular areas, presented awards to recognize students and individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to academic success, leadership and service to others.
SUNY Potsdam student Cara Ramsaran of New Berlin was inducted this spring into Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society.
According to a media release, students must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher after completing at least five courses in political science, including two upper-division classes, to be inducted.
Driftwood Press, a bi-annual literary magazine, has named Leigh Ann Christain of Cobleskill the winner of its 2020 In-House Poem Contest. Her poem, “Every Time I Go Back Is Encoded in Pi,” will appear in the July issue alongside a spotlight interview with the poet.
According to a media release, her second manuscript of poetry, "The Vanguards of Holography," was shortlisted for the Eyewear Publishing 2019 International Beverly Prize for Literature, an annual series for works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry and criticism in the English language.
Christain is an associate professor of composition and English for Speakers of Other Languages at SUNY Cobleskill and author of “Tall As You Are Tall Between Them,” published in 2016 by C&R Press.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.