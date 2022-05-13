The Green Dragon Recognition Program at SUNY Oneonta honored students Ecaterina Pervu and Alyssa Calhoun, both of Oneonta; Alexander Segina of Mount Vision; and Rylie Smith of Middleburgh in April for their sustainability efforts on campus.
The program, organized by the Office of Sustainability, requires students to earn 350 sustainability engagement points through participation in courses, clubs, research and events.
Jacob Lyons of Morris is among 32 SUNY Oneonta students who were recognized with achievement awards and honors from the college’s history department.
Lyons, who is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in history, received received a research assistantship and Academic Achievement Award as an outstanding senior in history based on overall average, student achievements, excellence in research and leadership and involvement in department, campus and community activities. He also won the long historiographic essay competition as author of “A More Comfortable Journey.”
Anna Post of Bovina Center, an agricultural business management major, was recently honored with the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence as part of SUNY Cobleskill’s annual student recognition showcase.
Post was awarded an American Future Farmers of America degree, the organization’s highest degree to those who demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement.
She was also honored by the college for emerging student leadership and excellence in student leadership and invited to join Delta Alpha Phi International Honor Society.
While at SUNY Cobleskill, the standout basketball and soccer athlete also participated in the Student Government Association, Agricultural Business Club, Post-Secondary Agricultural Students Club and Dairy Cattle Club.
CASE is described as the highest honor awarded to SUNY students who have best demonstrated academic excellence and leadership.
SUNY Oneonta inducted its inaugural class of 141 first-generation students into the Alpha Alpha Alpha national honor society during a ceremony held April 24.
Alpha Alpha Alpha, known as Tri-Alpha for short, was founded in 2018 to recognize and celebrate the work and academic success of first-generation college students.
Eight area students were included in the class. They are Robert Brown of Norwich, Sylvia Hernandez of Schenevus, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Hilde Savino of Sidney, Samantha Spina of Davenport, Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh and Alexandra Donaldson of Cooperstown.
