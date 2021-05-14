Morris Central School Spanish students were nationally recognized for their excellent performance on the 2021 National Spanish Examinations.
Eighth-graders Madison Moore and Mason Linton and high school sophomore Justine Norton all received honorable mentions.
Moore and Linton are Spanish I students and Norton takes Spanish III.
They are taught by Joanne Telfer and Mary Velez.
According to a media release, more than 55,000 students participated in this year’s exams, the largest of their kind in the United States.
Oneonta residents Connie Herzig and Kaler Carpenter were recently elected to the First Night Board. A slate of officers was also elected. They include Chair Carol Mandigo; Vice Chair Stan Fox; Secretary Tessa Cutting; and Herzig as treasurer.
Other board members include Douglas Brenner, Heather Ross, Gabrielle Argo, David Hayes, Kim Fierke, Zoe Aponte and Julie Dostal as ex-officio.
First Night Oneonta has mounted alcohol-free community-building celebrations of the arts since 1997.
Katie Gawronski of Norwich was among nearly 200 Canisius College students who participated in Virtual Service Week 2021.
Gawronski, a member of the Class of 2024, is pursuing a degree in physical education/health education.
Service Week included virtual and in-person activities centered around themes, including racial justice, health care and mental health, hunger and the homeless, the environment and sustainability, and issues surrounding borders and migration.
The New York Planning Federation recently elected Danny Lapin to its board of directors. Lapin will serve Region 6 which includes Otsego, Delaware, Chenango, Cortland, Broome, Tioga, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties.
According to a media release, Lapin serves as City of Oneonta Planning Commissioner and is also an environmental planner with the Otsego County Conservation Association.
He also represents Oneonta’s Fifth and Sixth Wards as a member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives.
Lapin is a graduate of the University of California at Riverside with a bachelor’s degree in environmental sciences and has a master’s degree in environmental policy from the Bard Center for Environmental Policy.
Founded in 1937, the New York Planning Federation is a statewide, member-supported nonprofit group focused on training planning boards and zoning boards of appeal.
The NYPF offers training through a three-day annual conference, on-line training, on-site workshops, publications and a newsletter.
The organization’s mission is to promote sound planning, land use and zoning practices in New York State that foster orderly growth and development balanced with the protection of natural resources.
Lapin will help guide the organization’s growth plan of increasing programs and services to member municipalities.
Benjamin Osborne of Sherburne was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Osborne was initiated at SUNY Cortland.
Osborne is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.
Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
SUNY Oneonta recently recognized more than 50 outstanding students with its 2021 Academic Achievement Awards.
One to three students were chosen from each of the college’s academic departments and programs.
In addition to their work in the classroom, students were honored for distinguishing themselves in many ways, including research, activism, mentoring, athletics, involvement in campus activities and volunteerism.
The following local students were recognized.
Thaddeus Karaman of Sherburne was recognized by the Management, Marketing & Information Systems department
Nick Kilmer of Walton was recognized by the Physics & Astronomy department
Shaylyn MacCracken of Davenport was recognized by the Education Psychology, Counseling & Special Education MS department
Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin was recognized by the Theatre department
Michelle Rossi of Oneonta was recognized by the Secondary Education & Educational Technology department
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.