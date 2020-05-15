Sean Willis of Bainbridge was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, described as the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Willis was initiated at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Six local residents were among more than 60 SUNY Oneonta students recently recognized with Academic Achievement Awards.
According to a media release, students were honored not only for academic achievements, but for distinguishing themselves for their research, activism, mentoring, athletics, involvement in campus activities and volunteerism.
Robert Dudley of Oneonta received an academic award from the History department. He returned to study history at SUNY Oneonta after 20 years of military service. A member of Phi Alpha Theta and the National History Honor Society, some of his research papers focused on the history of the Panama Canal. Dudley also presented two papers at SUNY Oneonta's Annual Philosophy conference. While a student, he worked part-time in the Academic Advisement Center and twice served as the SUNY Oneonta Veterans Day guest speaker. Recently hired by Amphenol Aerospace as an export control specialist, Dudley plans to pursue graduate work in history or museum studies.
Emily Hall of Bainbridge received an academic award from the Secondary Education and Educational Technology department. She served as president of the Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District Board of Education for seven years. Highlights of her work include spearheading efforts to address rural poverty and mental health. She worked to expand free breakfast, lunch and school supplies for all students. She is the recipient of the Julia T. Elting Scholarship and Alumni Scholarship at SUNY Oneonta. Her future plans are to teach social studies and work on her master's degree.
Kayla Johnson of Delhi received an academic award from the Political Science department. She spoke at the National School-Based Health Alliance Conference about reproductive health care access to teens in rural communities and advocated for the implementation of reproductive health care services at her high school, studied abroad in Ecuador for a year and was involved in four public service projects while abroad. Through Catholic Charities, she worked with four local universities to coordinate a student volunteer-based mentoring program for at-risk youth in Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties. She will pursue dual master's degrees in social work and Spanish at Binghamton University.
Bhanupratap Gaur of Oneonta received an academic award from the Communication and Media department. Guar joined the Wire TV show "The Oval," where he was engaged in conversations on a variety of trending topics with a cast of hosts and crew members. Research projects allowed the Oneonta native to learn more about Oneonta's past, including its railroad history and the development of the Southside area.
Eleanor Rettew of Oneonta received an academic award from the Biology department. Rettew took part in field courses and multiple independent research projects. She has been awarded a summer position in the National Science Foundation's Funded Research Experience for Undergraduates program at the American Museum of Natural History.
Allison Hannigan of Delhi received an academic award from the Earth and Atmospheric Sciences department. Hannigan was the lead author on a poster she presented to the American Geophysical Union and the American Meteorological Society. She is preparing a manuscript for submission to the Atmospheric and Climate Sciences. She has held leadership roles within the department as a member of the Student Advisory Council, vice president of Meteorology Club, and secretary of Sigma Gamma Epsilon (the national earth science honor society). Hannigan was awarded the Robert W. Caputo '84 Scholarship and A. Lindsay & Olive B. O'Connor Foundation Scholarship. She will begin a master's program at the University of Massachusetts - Lowell in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.