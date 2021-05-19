The Arc Otsego Executive Director Patricia Knuth has announced her plans to retire following a 35-year career with the Oneonta agency for individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
According to a media release, Knuth was the first residential director for the agency, opening the Jefferson Avenue home within two months of her hire in November of 1986.
After opening two more homes and three supportive apartments within four years, Knuth was promoted to director of program services, which transitioned into the position of assistant executive director. She was promoted to executive director in 2015.
As further stated in the release, Knuth also developed community-centered opportunities by the opening and operation of the Otsego ReUse Center, Creekside Industries and Main View Gallery and Gift Shop.
Those who would like to visit with Knuth before she retires may do from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Otsego ReUse Center at 23 Duane St. in Oneonta; and from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Main View Gallery at 73 Main St. in Oneonta. A card collection box will be at each location.
Well-wishers may also mail correspondence to The Arc Otsego, Attn: Pat Knuth, P.O. Box 490, Oneonta, NY 13820.
Rolland Bojo Jr. has been named UHS Delaware Valley Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer. According to a media release, he will succeed Paul Summers, who is retiring after more than seven years at the hospital.
United Health Services President and Chief Executive Officer John M. Carrigg announced Bojo’s appointment and added in the release that Bojo began his career as a licensed practical nurse at DVH in 1995. While there he went on to become a registered nurse and served as a charge nurse in the Emergency and Intensive Care departments. He also served as hospital supervisor for five years. Since 2003 he has held administrative and clinical positions at the former Catskill Regional Medical Center in Harris and its critical access hospital in Callicoon.
Bojo has an associate degree in nursing from SUNY Delhi, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in nursing from Norwich University. He also has nurse executive, advanced certification designation.
Bojo is married, has two sons and lives in Fish’s Eddy.
Summers will retire on June 1. Bojo will begin his new duties on June 14.
Elmira College sophomore Alexander Taylor of Delhi was awarded this year’s Mary Lou Parrella Prize. The award is given by Lina Parrella in memory of her niece, a member of the Class of 1965, to a Elmira College freshman or sophomore fine arts major.
Taylor is a member of Circle K International, TEACH Club and Community Arts of Elmira. He has won multiple awards including the Elmira College Arts Alive Juried Show 2020 and the 2020 Mark Twain Art and Writing contest.
The Elmira College Rho Mu Chapter chapter of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education recently inducted 10 members from education and speech and language disabilities majors including Kaylee Griffin of Norwich.
Hannah Baxter of DeLancey, was inducted into Elmira College’s chapter of Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology on May 2.
