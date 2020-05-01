The 2020 Mark Twain Writing Contest winner is Elmira College freshman art major Alexander Taylor of Delhi.
According to a media release, Taylor submitted an essay inspired by Twain's “The War Prayer” to the Center for Mark Twain Studies. After learning that many of Twain's novels and stories were illustrated by artists such as Lester Ralph (“Eve's Diary”) and Truman Williams (“Adventures of Tom Sawyer”), Taylor decided to illustrate his own fictional letters from a 21st Century father and husband who was stationed somewhere in Syria. Taylor wrote that he intended for the reader to think about soldiers in his or her own family, just as reading “The War Prayer” had caused him to think of soldiers who have been important to him in his life.
The Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies was founded in 1983 with the gift of Quarry Farm to Elmira College by Jervis Langdon, the great-grand-nephew of Samuel Langhorne Clemens. The Center offers programs to foster and support Mark Twain scholarship and strengthen the teaching of Twain at all academic levels. The Center also serves the Elmira College community and regional, national and international students and scholars of Twain.
Makayla Klinger of Walton, a senior in business economics and Willis Raym of Oneonta, a senior in professional accounting were among 16 students from SUNY Oneonta's School of Economics and Business inducted into the college's Beta Gamma Sigma honor society chapter during an online recognition ceremony on April 24.
SUNY Oneonta is one of 28 colleges and universities featured in Billboard magazine's 2020 list of Top Music Business Schools.
Out of the 250 students presently enrolled in its music industry major, local students include Kyle Morris of Maryland, Jordan Condon of Walton, Katie Marie Eklund of Mount Vision, Dillon Farrell of Oneonta, Anthony Arroyo of Cobleskill and Nolin Castro of Oneonta.
A total of 218 students, 18 of them local, received the SUNY Oneonta 2019-20 Susan Sutton Smith Award for academic excellence.
A student must be a freshman, sophomore or junior with a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher to be eligible to receive the award.
The following area students received the award. Ryan Atwell and Joshua Wikoff of Oneonta; Nicholas Baker and Amber Genova of Cooperstown; Zachary Brown, Riley Brown and Amanda Davenport of Fly Creek; Molly Feulner and Dorothy Oakley of Cherry Valley; McKenzie Fogel and Molly Bulla of Cobleskill; Sylvia Hernandez of Schenevus; Nicholas Kilmer of Walton; Jacob Lyons of Morris; Sianna Mercado of Jefferson; Jessica Payne of Burlington Flats; Michael Turner of New Berlin and Matthew Williams of Sidney.
Abigayle Bennett of Bainbridge has received a SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence.
Bennett will graduate from SUNY Broome in May with an associate degree in human services and will transfer to Binghamton University where she will pursue a bachelor's degree in psychology.
According to a media release, Bennett graduated high school and entered college at 15. A member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, she was elected secretary of the Student Assembly and served as editor and vice president of Fulcrum, the college newspaper. She was also president of the Art Club, a psychology tutor and notetaker. She was awarded the Involvement in Activism Award, multiple merit scholarships and was a field advocate for charitable organizations. She facilitated what is now the annual Suicide Prevention Gala, met with legislators regarding mental health laws, created and led charitable events and advocated for student safety measures.
Alexandria Salisbury of Otego was one of nine students who volunteered for the annual MathCounts day at SUNY Delhi in February. Salisbury is pursuing a degree in nursing at the college.
According to a media release, MathCounts is a national program that promotes math learning in middle school.
SUNY Delhi has been the host site of the Catskills/Broome Regional Competition since 1998. Students from the Ithaca, Syracuse and Binghamton areas participate in multiple rounds of math questions in algebra, spatial and quantitative reasoning. When Associate Professor of Mathematics Joan Erickson joined the MathCounts team in 2005, she began to coordinate SUNY Delhi students as volunteers to work with the visiting children, coaches and parents.
