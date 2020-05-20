Who's News: May 21, 2020

Cooperstown Central School senior Ellie Pink is the recipient of the Julia Alexandra Levandowski-Klix Memorial Award for 2020.
Pink’s plans after high school are to study film and journalism at Boston University.
Levandowski-Klix, a 2011 CCS graduate, was killed in a May 21, 2015 car accident in the town of Otsego. She was 21. The award, established in her memory in 2016 by her father, Kevin D. Klix, has been traditionally announced on or near the anniversary of her passing.
Sean Willis of Bainbridge was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, described as the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Willis was initiated at Clarkson University in Potsdam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.