SUNY Oneonta inducted its inaugural class of 141 first-generation students into the Alpha Alpha Alpha national honor society during a ceremony held April 24.
Alpha Alpha Alpha, known as Tri-Alpha for short, was founded in 2018 to recognize and celebrate the work and academic success of first-generation college students.
Eight area students were included in the class. They are Robert Brown of Norwich, Sylvia Hernandez of Schenevus, Kalyna Rogers of Richfield Springs, Hilde Savino of Sidney, Samantha Spina of Davenport, Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta, Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh and Alexandra Donaldson of Cooperstown.
Matthew Huestis of Hartwick, an engineering science student at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica, was awarded a merit-based transfer scholarship to Clarkson University in Potsdam. Huestis received Clarkson’s Leadership Award totaling $15,000 per year for two years.
In April, Norwich residents Nicole Jeffrey, a student at St. Lawrence University, and Ryan Sanford, a student at the University of Richmond, were initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa, the national leadership honor society based in Lexington, Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.