Who's News: May 28, 2020

SUNY Oneonta's 2020 Student Juried Art Exhibit, featuring more than 100 works by 71 student artists, will be presented online this year by the college's Martin-Mullen Art Gallery.
Selections were chosen from an open jury process and works entered by the art faculty. Paintings, drawings, sculptures, digital prints, digital videos and an assortment of mixed media are included.
Local students whose works were chosen for the exhibit include Gabrielle Bush of Hartwick, Molly Feulner of Cherry Valley, Bob Fisher of Delhi, Rosalind Gatto of Sidney, Adrianna Newell of Oneonta, Dot Oakley of Cherry Valley, Sabrina Preston of Schenevus, Cailynn Rogers of Mount Vision, Christina Sakoulas of Oneonta, Jade Strauss of Stamford and Michelle Platt of Otego.
The Oneonta Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution presented Miranda “Maggie” Johnson of Edmeston with its 2020 DAR Community Service Award.
According to a media release, Johnson reorganized her community's food pantry, the Community Cupboard, which was just that — a cupboard. She transformed a room in the basement of the Baptist Church into what is described as a bright and welcoming place filled with food. First serving a handful of individuals, the pantry now serves about 80 families each month.
Johnson also serves school children who qualify for the Backpack program which supplies them with food to take home and the larger community through the United Way and the mass food distributions held monthly in Otsego County.
Johnson recently became Regional Food Bank liaison for the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties mass food distribution. The distribution brings USDA and Regional Food Bank surplus food to those who need it. As liaison, Johnson is in charge of signing for the food, ensuring that all regulations are followed and that all foods are distributed. Representatives Johnson works with from the United Way and Edmeston Central School District spoke highly of her in letters of recommendation to the DAR for the award. Adjectives used to describe her included compassionate, caring, humble and hard-working.
