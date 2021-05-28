The Town of Middlefield Democratic Committee recently elected Owen Weikert to serve as chair and Darius Homayounpour to the office of secretary. They join Acting Vice Chair Elmer Luke and Treasurer Robert Seward, along with county and state committee representatives Leslie Berliant, Michael Henrici and Sydney Waller.
“Imagine the Glacier,” the debut poetry collection of SUNY Cobleskill Associate Professor of Humanities Matthew Burns has been published by Finishing Line Press. The 50-poem collection includes North American Review’s James Hearst Poetry Prize winner “Rhubarb.”
According to a media release from SUNY Cobleskill, Burns has a doctorate degree in Creative Writing from Binghamton University, master’s in American Studies from Lehigh University and bachelor’s in English from the University of Rochester.
Burns stated in the release that poems should invoke a feeling in the reader. He added that, “Poetry is at its best when it is excavating the reader’s head, heart and ear in the search for deeper meaning.”
