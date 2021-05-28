After serving as secretary-treasurer and vice president, Steven Whipple has been elected to the office of president of the New York State Turfgrass Association, according to a media release.
A 1996 graduate of Charlotte Valley Central School, Whipple has an associate degree in golf and sports turf management from SUNY Delhi and a bachelor’s degree in turfgrass science from Penn State.
He is in his 17th years as golf course superintendent and golf program manager at West Point Academy.
NYSTA includes more than 1,000 green industry professionals and delivers continuing education on turfgrass management and public policy information advocating for science-based regulatory and legislative decisions.
Whipple lives in Rock Tavern with his wife, Dena, and children, Macy and Cooper.
Rebeca Oprea of West Oneonta presented at SUNY Oneonta’s Art Conference 2021.
According to a media release, the annual event showcases the artistic and scholastic activities of members of SUNY Oneonta’s Art Department and/or guests within the School of Liberal Arts during the college’s Art Week.
Oprea’s presentation was titled, “German Identity: The Landscape Paintings of Caspar David Friedrich.” A senior at SUNY Oneonta, Oprea is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a concentration in Literature and a minor in Art History.
Her paper, written last fall, examines the development of German identity as influenced by the Romantic principles of 19th Century Europe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.