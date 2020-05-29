SUNY Delhi student Jacob Robinson of Oneonta has received the 2020 SUNY Delhi Barbara Jones Leadership Award and Neil '62 and Linda '65 Riddell Scholarship. The SUNY Delhi Division of Student Life had its annual leadership award ceremony virtually on May 19. Students were recognized for contributing to the campus community, overcoming obstacles, or significantly improving the quality of life at the college.
Robinson is pursuing a degree in recreation and sports facilities management.
The Otsego County Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented Good Citizen awards to Rebecca Marmorato, a senior at Cooperstown Central School and Samantha Harvey, a senior at Milford Central School.
The DAR bases its Good Citizen award on dependability, service, leaderhip and patriotism. The award consists of a pin, certificate and check that recipients are to use toward furthering their educations.
Two SUNY Cobleskill graduates who plan on continuing their education have received awards that will help them in their pursuit for higher education. Heather Heckman received the SUNY Chancellor's Undergraduate Scholarship and Catherine McAvoy-Pindar received a Graduate Fellowship.
According to a media release, grants as much as $5,000 are being awarded to 2020 SUNY graduates who maintained a grade-point average of 3.3 or higher and who will continue their educations at one of SUNY’s 64 campuses. Awards are made as grants to the students and may be used to defray room, board, books, technology and childcare costs.
Heckman graduated with an associate degree in humanities and a 4.0 grade-point average and will pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in English this fall at SUNY Geneseo.
McAvoy-Pindar graduated from SUNY Cobleskill with a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood studies with a 3.89 grade-point average. She will begin a master’s degree program in the fall at the University at Albany.
Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich was inducted into SUNY Oneonta's Edward K. Griesmer chapter of National Residence Hall Honorary, a branch of the National Association of Colleges and University Residence Halls, in May. Carpenter is a Adolescent Education: Physics major at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, NRHH recognizes students who have made considerable contributions to the residence hall community. Students must be nominated by an Office of Residential Community Life staff member, complete the application process and interview and be selected for induction through a blind process.
SUNY Delhi students Paige Keith and Arielle Moheimani have received the 2020 Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence.
According to a media release, the award honors SUNY students who best demonstrated their integration of academic excellence with other aspects of their lives, such as leadership, campus involvement, athletics, career achievement, community service, or creative and performing arts.
Keith, of Elmore, Vermont, a veterinary science technology major, maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while mentoring and tutoring her peers. The associate degree candidate worked at the college farm, was a member of the Equine Club and helped educate the community on animal health. Keith also earned an internship at Cornell University where she worked on two research projects.
Moheimani, of Homer, majored in mechatronics at SUNY Delhi. Moheimani will graduate a semester early with a 3.8 grade-point average. She was a peer tutor and served as a role model for females in non-traditional careers. A scholar-athlete, Moheimani was captain of last year's conference champion cross country and track and field team. She also volunteered at campus and community events. Her plans are to attend medical school.
