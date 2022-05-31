High school seniors enrolled in ONC BOCES Career and Technical Education programs were honored recently for their commitments to pursue careers that align with their fields of study and those planning to join the military.
Students honored at the Northern Catskills Occupational Center in Grand Gorge were Nathan Amadon, Lydia Biruk, Reiley Christensen, Brianna Jansen, Ethan Kingsbury, Jayce Marson and Bryanna Rittlinger.
Students recognized at the Otsego Area Occupational Center in Milford were Corbin Decker, Barry Ellis, Laquoia Hoagland, John Kennedy, Abraham Lippitt, Brendyn Maerz, Jaritza Myers, Allan Parker, Adrienne Rifenburg and Aydan Schultz.
A Signing Day ceremony was held at each center with future employers, military personnel, parents, ONC BOCES board members and school administrators.
The Frank G. Paul Medal of Excellence in Math and Science was presented to Caden Fortunato and Zoe Gifford of Deposit High School and Paige Estabrook and Tyler Fleming of Greene High School on May 24 by SUNY Broome President Kevin E. Drumm.
According to a media release, the recognition includes a medal and cash award for the top-scoring male and female students in math and science from area schools. Additionally, medal recipients planning to attend SUNY Broome will be considered for the Francis and Lillian Paul Scholarship for SUNY Broome’s STEM program. STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
SUNY Oneonta recently recognized more than 50 students with its 2022 Academic Achievement Awards. Area students recognized were Isabella Kosier of Cobleskill, Megan McNamara of Walton, Jacob Lyons of Morris, Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Molly Bulla of Cobleskill and Ryan Atwell of Oneonta.
In addition to classroom work, students were honored for distinguishing themselves in research, activism, mentoring, athletics, involvement in campus activities and volunteerism.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.