More than 100 SUNY Oneonta students presented projects as part of the college's annual Student Research and Creative Activity Day. According to a media release, the event is typically hosted in a two-day, on-campus event. This year projects were presented virtually for the public to view. All presentations are available on the Student Research and Creative Activity Day web page.
Local participants and their projects included Nicholas Baker of Schenevus and Connor Murch of Laurens, Chemical Interactions of Methane, Marcellus Shale Brines and Ammonium Peroxydisulfate; Andris Balins of Oneonta, Planetarium Music; Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, Lower Extremity Weight-Bearing in Static Standers; Nick Kilmer of Walton, Fabricating a Photovoltaic System; Jade Strauss of Stamford, Student Textbook Survey; Riley Brown of Fly Creek, Paying in the Pandemic: COVID-19 and Its Impact on Leader Brand Preference; Sean Walis of Oneonta, Confirming A2 Alleles using Luminescence in the Field (Ca2LF); Mary Keef of Oneonta, Forensic Anthropology: What Bones Can Tell Us; Ajare Malcolm of Oneonta, Performing with London's acclaimed Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus: singing a critically acclaimed, sold-out performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2 in C minor ("Resurrection"); Alexis Ochi of Oneonta, Behind Closed Doors" and "Hartnett: The Blurred Lines of Masculinity and American Consumerism;" and Megan Short of Unadilla, An Analysis of the 2016 Great Barrier Reef Bleaching Event.
