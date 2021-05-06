Sarah Jones of Cobleskill, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in biology and biotechnology at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed the research project “Hippotherapy & MSE Features for Clients with ASD with Ecuador Project Center.”
MSE is an acronym for mental status examination and ASD means autism spectrum disorder.
Hippotherapy is defined as a physical, occupational and speech therapy that utilizes the natural gait and movement of a horse to provide motor and sensory input. It is based on improvement of neurologic functions and sensory processes and used for patients with physical, and mental disorders.
According to a media release, all WPI undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue.
Nearly 90% of students typically complete a project in collaboration with partners in communities across the country and around the world, through the university’s 50-plus project centers.
Students usually travel to the project center for seven-week terms.
This spring, because of the global coronavirus pandemic, they worked remotely, using video conferencing and other technology to complete their projects.
Benjamin Osborne of Sherburne, a student at SUNY Cortland, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Osborne is as among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.
Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.
Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
One of more than 60 applicants, Maya Powers of Worcester was awarded a full-tuition scholarship to Elmira College. Anna Hooper of Fultonham was a finalist.
According to a media release, five full-tuition scholarships are awarded per year to first-year, full-time students through an application and interview process. A grade-point average of 3.7 to 3.9 is required as well as a score of 1,300 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test or 28 on the American College Test composite. A committee of college faculty and administrators reviewed high school transcripts, academic profiles, letters of recommendation, personal statements and video essay.
The scholarship is renewable at the level of the entering year for up to four years, upon enrollment at Elmira College. Runner-up finalists will receive a $25,000 Trustee Scholarship, the highest merit scholarship offered at Elmira College.
More than 600 students were awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta. According to a media release, the college's scholarship funds total more than $60 million and are the result of contributions from donors, corporations and foundations. It is the largest endowment among SUNY comprehensive four-year colleges.
