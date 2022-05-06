SUNY Delhi student Jacob Weiner of Oneonta was presented with the J. William Harniman Scholarship on April 19, when the Division of Student Life had its annual leadership award ceremony. Students were recognized for contributing to the campus community, overcoming obstacles, or significantly improving the quality of life at SUNY Delhi.
SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music sophomore Andrea Dempsey of Oxford performed along with the Crane Chorus, Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and guest artists in a concert at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo on April 23 and 24.
Allison Anderson of Cobleskill is among 10 SUNY Oneonta students who were inducted into the international honor society, Alpha Kappa Delta, by the college’s sociology department. Anderson is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology and anthropology.
Hudson Valley Community College student Randall Watson of Grand Gorge was recently inducted into Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for two-year institutions of higher learning.
Integrated marketing and communication major, Justin Brown of Edmeston, is among several Canisius College students acknowledged recently by the Department of Communication Studies at its Senior Awards Ceremony. The event recognizes those graduating students who have achieved academic excellence in their respective fields of study.
More than 100 SUNY Oneonta students presented projects recently as part of the college’s annual Student Research and Creative Activity Day.
All presentations, including those by the following area students, are available on the Student Research and Creative Activity Day web page.
Ryan Atwell of Oneonta, “Effects of Colored Dissolved Organic Matter on Iron Speciation in the Upper Susquehanna River Region.”
Carlene Bermann of Otego, “African American Travel in Mid Twentieth-Century New York State” and “Growing to Sustain: Creating Green Spaces with Cornell Cooperative Extension.”
Alyssa Calhoun of Oneonta, “Scanning electron microscopy of the parasites of Oneida Lake fishes.”
Amanda Davenport of Fly Creek, “Jumping Gene Jeopardizers: The Effect of Host Factors on Ty1 Activity.”
Mary Johnson of Cobleskill, “Making Sense: Inclusive and Multi-Sensory Activities at Pathfinder Village School” and “Growing to Sustain: Creating Green Spaces with Cornell Cooperative Extension.”
Jacob Lyons of Morris, “The Development of Hominin Muscles of Mastication.”
Jimmy Nunn Jr. of Cooperstown, “Using Art to Advocate for Equitable Voting Rights” and “Growing to Sustain: Creating Green Spaces with Cornell Cooperative Extension.”
Bethany Shaw of Bainbridge, “Lead in the Red Zone: A Population Structure Analysis of Red-Backed Salamanders (Plethodon cinereus) with an Unexpected Color Morph in Upstate NY.”
Rylie Smith of Middleburgh, “The Impact of Aquatic Invasive Mussels and Artificial Circulation Devices in Otsego Lake, NY.”
Kelsey Terrell of Middleburgh, “Development of a Life Skill and Sport Curriculum for Girls.”
Katherine Ventura of Cooperstown, “African American Travel in Mid Twentieth-Century New York State.”
Taylor Wall of Cobleskill, “Living Bilingual.”
Kaitlyn Watson of Oneonta, “Wiles of a Woman: Challenging Gender Roles and Agency in Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.