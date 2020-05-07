The volunteer contributions of Diane Koffer of Cooperstown and Tom Landon of Oneonta are being recognized in May, Older Americans Month, by the Otsego County Office for the Aging.
According to a media release, Koffer, retired from Bassett Healthcare Network, supports activities for veterans and active-duty military, youth sports, school events, church social activities, fundraising and sharing her love of cooking and baking. She is described as being humble, caring, loving and creatively ambitious with both kids and adults.
Landon spent his career as an oceanographer with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and returned to his home state of New York after his retirement. Every week, Landon can be found giving back to his community by making rounds with his beloved dog, Poppy, a certified therapy dog. The two travel throughout the area, visiting residents and patients and the staffs at Bassett Medical Center, A.O. Fox Hospital, Plains at Parish Homestead, Helios Care and the Stram Center in Albany. Landon is said to be the key to making the visits enjoyable.
This year’s Older Americans Month theme, Make Your Mark, highlights the contributions that older adults make in their communities.
“Older adults are the backbone of our communities and their social, economic, intellectual and civic contributions are essential to making Otsego County a great place for people of all ages” said Otsego County Office for the Aging Director Tamie Reed.
Koffer and Landon will be recognized along with others at the state’s annual Older New Yorkers Day this fall.
SUNY Oneonta history department's top students were recognized recently. Among them were Robert Dudley of Oneonta who received an Academic Achievement Award and Jillian Matheson of Unadilla who received the Ethel Ray and Ada Crippen Award for History. Maynard Redfield History Essay competitors Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown received honorable mention for his long research essay entry and Connor Davidson of Hartwick received honorable mention for his short essay.
