Who's News: May 8-9, 2021

Dr. Joseph R. Sellers, physician executive leading the Bassett Medical Group based in Cooperstown, was elected president of the Medical Society of the State of New York on May 1.
According to a media release from the medical society, Sellers is an attending physician in internal medicine and pediatrics at the Bassett Medical Center and the Cobleskill Regional Hospital. He is an assistant professor of clinical medicine at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, where he has served as a primary care clerkship preceptor for more than 20 years.
Sellers has served medical missions in Haiti and Kenya and is a volunteer physician with the Boy Scouts of America, the release said. He has been a trustee of the Cobleskill Regional Hospital for the past 20 years and served for 22 years on the Schoharie County Board of Health.
An active member of organized medicine since 1990, Sellers previously served MSSNY as president-elect, vice president, treasurer, assistant treasurer, and secretary. He served as MSSNY’s Third District councilor from 2004 to 2010, and Third District president from 1998 to 2004. He served as chair of MSSNY’s political action committee from 2010 to 2019. He was president of the Schoharie County Medical Society from 1990 to1994, the release said..
The Catskill Center recently welcomed award-winning journalist Allison Dunne to the organization's new position of communications manager. Dunne is a Hudson Valley resident and has been involved in environmental issues in the region for years as a reporter. She will oversee communications for the entire organization.
Dunne worked for NPR affiliate WAMC Northeast Public Radio as Hudson Valley Bureau Chief. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in journalism, with a minor in English, from Boston University. She lives in Dutchess County.
