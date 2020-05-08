SUNY Oneonta students Katherine Martinez-Munoz of Hannibal, Timothy Nolan of Saratoga Springs, Alexa Amalbert of Nanuet and Daniel Ioos of Wappingers Falls were named 2020 recipients of the Chancellor's Award for Student Excellence.
"I am extremely pleased that Katherine, Timothy, Alexa and Daniel have been selected for this honor,” said President Barbara Jean Morris in a media release, adding, “They are exceptional leaders who have served as role models among their campus peers. I am confident that their exemplary service and achievements will be the groundwork for great things beyond SUNY Oneonta.”
As further stated in the release, Student Chancellor Award honorees demonstrate their integration of academic excellence with other aspects of their lives including leadership, campus involvement, community service, creative or performing arts, athletics, and/or career achievement.
