Jaelyn Jaquay of Cherry Valley is among the more than 600 first-year students at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, who earned more than $12 million in merit scholarships.
According to a media release, Jaquay, a graduate of Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School majoring in communication sciences and disorders, earned a $21,000 President’s Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school.
BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing.
Niki Dibble of Bloomville and Dana Levinson of Oneonta each earned an Award of Excellence from Western Governors University Teachers College in Jersey City, New Jersey.
According to a media release, the award is for students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.
For the third school year in a row, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School has earned a School of Distinction award from CFES Brilliant Pathways. G-MU Principal Heather Wilcox and School Counselor Lisa Ruland accepted the 2020-21 award during the organization’s 30th annual global conference in October.
According to a media release, CFES Brilliant Pathways presents School of Distinction awards annually to member institutions that develop and execute exemplary plans for their CFES Scholars and involve the entire school in the CFES core practices of mentoring, essential skills, and pathways to colleges and careers. G-MU also received School of Distinction awards for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.
The organization, founded in 1991 as College For Every Student, changed its name to CFES Brilliant Pathways in 2018.
