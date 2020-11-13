Who's News: Nov. 14-15, 2020

A photograph by Timothy Gerken of Garrattsville, a SUNY Morrisville humanities professor, was recently displayed on a digital billboard in Washington, D.C. It was part of a For Freedoms campaign called 2020 Awakening.
For Freedoms is described as an artist collective turned arts organization focused on modeling and increasing creative civic engagement, discourse and direct action.
According to a media release, the untitled photograph, a tattooed forearm with the word “Liberation,” was chosen by Denniston Hill, an artist-centered interdisciplinary arts organization guided by the principle that creative and critical voices are important in shaping a just, equitable society. “Since the project is about asking questions, the photo might suggest we ask what liberation means or whether we think of ourselves as liberated and what we might be liberated from,” Gerken said in the release.
Gerken has taught at SUNY Morrisville for 15 years. A writer and photographer, Gerken also serves as director of the college’s Butcher Library Gallery, where he organizes art shows.
In 2017, Gerken was the first recipient of the SUNY Award for Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice. He received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Faculty Service in 2015.
Dylan Dyn of Jordanville; Autumn Mandugno and Ashley Madugno,both of Deposit; and Jeffrey Palmetier of Hobart are local recipients of this year’s Chobani Agricultural Leadership scholarships.
According to a media release, the scholarships are for participants in The Farmers’ Museum’s annual Junior Livestock Show. Scholarship awards, based on an essay contest, include $500 for the most outstanding essay; $300 for seniors 15 to 18; and $150 for juniors 8 to 14. Chobani helped establish the contest and has been the sole funder of the awards since 2014.
Designed to advance the path to becoming a local farmer and encourage leadership skills, personal growth and practical knowledge through education, awards can assist with the purchase of new equipment or livestock, or other agricultural training opportunities.
Recipients are determined by an awards committee of representatives from the Junior Livestock Show and Chobani.
This year’s seven winning essays are available online at FarmersMuseum.org/essays.
