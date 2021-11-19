Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School has earned a School of Distinction award from CFES Brilliant Pathways. G-MU Principal Heather Wilcox and School Counselor Lisa Ruland accepted the 2020-21 award during the organization’s 30th annual global conference in October.
According to a media release, CFES Brilliant Pathways presents School of Distinction awards annually to member institutions that develop and execute exemplary plans for their CFES Scholars and involve the entire school in the CFES core practices of mentoring, essential skills, and pathways to colleges and careers.
G-MU also received School of Distinction awards for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.
The organization, founded in 1991 as College For Every Student, changed its name to CFES Brilliant Pathways in 2018.
Rachael H. Kuch-Cecconi, a 2007 graduate of Cooperstown High School, was recently appointed to Upstate Medical University’s psychiatry department as a clinical assistant professor.
She will practice clinically as a child and adolescent psychiatrist through the Psychiatry High Risk Program.
Kuch-Cecconi received her Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, and her Doctor of Medicine degree from SUNY Upstate Medical University.
After three years in the psychiatry residency at Upstate, Kuch-Cecconi was accepted into a two-year fellowship in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, which she completed this year.
Kuch-Cecconi, married to John Cecconi, a practicing doctor at St. Joseph’s Physicians Primary Care in Cazenovia, is the daughter of Ellen Tillapaugh and Gary Kuch of Cooperstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.