More than 80 SUNY Oneonta students, six of them local, received the Richard Siegfried Student Award for the fall semester.
A student must be a full-time freshman or transfer student with a total grade-point average of 3.9 or higher to be eligible to receive the Richard Siegfried Student Award.
According to a media release, named in memory of Siegfried, a SUNY Oneonta Professor of Theatre from 1958 until 1995, Sieg as generations of students fondly called him, epitomized excellence in his academic life, through imagination, meticulous scholarship and discipline, and through his expectation of the same pursuit of excellence in his students and colleagues. His dedication brought excellence to his work in such historical theater worlds as Aristophanes, Moliere, Ibsen, or Chekhov, as well as to his rigorous study of the skills of voice and movement and leadership in the imaginative creativity of improvisation.
Area award recipients include Joseph Rodenas and Olivia O’Donnell, both of Oneonta; Megan Morris and Robert Brown, both of Norwich; Alicia McArdle of Cooperstown and Michelle Ritter of Walton.
