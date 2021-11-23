Amanda Davenport of Fly Creek is a member of the SUNY Oneonta student team that won a silver medal at the 2021 iGEM competition, a contest that gives students the opportunity to push the boundaries of synthetic biology by tackling everyday issues facing the world. Davenport is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in biology at SUNY Oneonta.
According to a media release, a multidisciplinary competition, team members work together to create a solution to an everyday problem using the tools of synthetic biology. In addition to engineering, building, testing and refining their system, teams must also consider the human and environmental aspects of their work and produce a promotional video, a 20-minute presentation and a wiki documenting their work.
SUNY Oneonta’s team worked to produce a field-deployable genetic testing system that can be used to support informed breeding on small dairy farms. They competed against 352 teams from over three dozen countries.
More about synthetic biology, iGEM and the SUNY Oneonta team is available on the campus iGEM website. The team’s project may be viewed on the 2021 iGEM competition wiki page.
More than 300 scholarships totaling more than $231,000 were awarded by the SUNY Canton Foundation during the fall semester.
Among them were Grant Decker of Delhi, a funeral services administration major who received the Dr. William F. Peters Tech Prep Endowed Scholarship and Kayla N. Sellers of Sharon Springs, an applied psychology major, who received the College Association Admissions Scholarship.
