Isabel Mendoza of New Berlin has achieved gold level leadership in SUNY Oneonta’s Leadership Education and Development program.
Mendoza, a media studies and theater major, successfully completed the requirements by attending 19 events designated with a learning outcome, participating in four recognized organizations, completing three online courses and serving as a officer in a club or organiztion for at least two semesters.
The leadership-focused program prepares students for life and employment after college. The program has three levels, silver, gold and platinum.
Sean Walis of Oneonta is a member of the SUNY Oneonta student team awaiting the results of the 2020 iGEM competition. Walis is a biology major. The acronym iGEM stands for international genetically engineered machine.
According to a media release, the competition allows students to push the boundaries of synthetic biology by tackling everyday issues facing the world. Made up of primarily university students, multidisciplinary teams design, build, test and measure a system of their own design using interchangeable biological parts and standard molecular biology techniques. The team was questioned by a panel of five judges for 20 minutes.
Karen McGrath has been promoted to senior vice president for enrollment and student success at Hartwick College effective immediately. The promotion was announced by Hartwick College President Margaret L. Drugovich.
According to a media release, McGrath will have institutional accountability for student persistence, from recruitment through graduation. Oversight of direct student academic support services has been added to her leadership of admissions, financial aid, the Office of the Registrar, campus life and student experience, and campus safety.
McGrath joined Hartwick in May, 2015, as vice president for enrollment management. In December, 2017, she was promoted to vice president for enrollment management and student experience, integrating oversight of all functions within the enrollment management and student affairs divisions.
A dual graduate of the University of Vermont in Burlington, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and a master’s degree in higher education and student affairs administration.
