Houghton College Class of 1975 graduates, now Oneonta surgeons, Johnathan and Lois (Morgan) Sastic, were both named Alumni of the Year in a virtual ceremony during Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 2 and 3.
According to a media release, the award is Houghton’s highest alumni honor.
The release states that the Sastics have dedicated their careers to medical care through their private practice Oneonta Surgical Associates, utilized their skills globally by serving on medical missions trips and sacrificially supported Houghton College students by financially supporting key capital projects and scholarships.
A five-member committee focused on preserving, protecting and enhancing the Jefferson Town Green has received approval and support from the Jefferson Historical Society and town board.
Co-chairs Gail Rentsch and Barb Palmer; historical society member Werner Rentsch; councilman Ken Cole; and retired forester Paul Trotta will advise the board on all issues pertaining to the green.
Otsego County Assistant Treasurer Andrew Crisman of Cooperstown was recently appointed to the board of directors of the Municipal Electric and Gas Alliance in Ithaca, a nonprofit community-based energy cost savings program.
MEGA, described as an aggregator of electricity, natural gas and renewable power, serves municipalities, nonprofits and residential customers in New York state.
According to a media release from MEGA President and CEO Ron Feldstein, Crisman brings organizational and fiscal experience to the corporation. The 15-member volunteer board meets quarterly
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School seniors Emily Hammond and Gavin Bonczkowski were recently selected to perform in the New York State School Music Association Conference All-State Festival in December. Hammond will sing soprano with the Treble Choir. Bonczkowski will sing tenor in the Mixed Chorus.
“Students selected for these groups are considered the best in the state of New York,” G-MU music teacher Deanna Perkosky said in a media release. Hammond and Bonczkowski are the first students from G-MU to earn NYSSMA parts since 2017.
