Who's News: Oct. 15, 2020

Nicole Southard of Richfield Springs has been promoted to officer manager at the Bank Cooperstown, a unit of Wayne Bank in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.
Southard will manage the day-to-day operations of the office at 73 Chestnut St., according to a media release.
After joining the Bank of Cooperstown in 2011 as a teller, Southard moved to the position of personal banker in 2012. Her promotion was announced by Wayne Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Lewis J. Critelli.
Wayne Bank has 31 Community offices in Pennsylvania and New York, including those operating under the Bank of Cooperstown and Bank of the Finger Lakes brands.
The Presidential Scholarship at SUNY Delhi is awarded each academic year to select incoming students with a grade-point average of a 90 or better in high school.
The full-tuition scholarship will remain in effect during the recipient’s time at SUNY Delhi, as long as a 3.3 grade-point average is maintained.
Local students receiving the scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year include Sarah Ackerly of DeLancey, Lucas Breakey of Oneonta, Jordan Wamsley of Davenport Center, Samantha Ceresna of Bainbridge, Angus Hayley of Delhi, Hotaling Colby of Bainbridge and Condon Morgan of Walton.
