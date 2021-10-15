Who's News: Oct. 16-17, 2021

Nearly 20 SUNY Oneonta students presented projects as part of the college’s Student Summer Research and Creative Activity Day. Students share research they have conducted over the summer.
Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown researched and developed: “Chemical Interactions of Methane, Marcellus Shale Brines and Ammonium Peroxydisulfate” under the guidance of Associate Professor Ron Bishop. The work was supported by the Dr. W. Lawrence Armstrong and Suzanne L. Beddoe ‘70G Summer Research Award in Chemistry and Biochemistry.
Amanda Davenport of Fly Creek researched and developed: “Using Recombinase Polymerase Amplification to Amplify Target Bos Taurus Gene Sequence.”
Nanlyett Yulfo Matos of Oneonta researched and developed: “Living Bilingual Blog” under the guidance of Associate Professor Maria Montoya.
Joseph Nowhitney of Franklin researched and developed: “Observations of Nova Hercules from the College Camp Observatory” under the guidance of Assistant Professor Valerie Rapson.
Hilde Savino of Sidney researched and developed: “Tryptophan Epoxidation to Provide Hexahydropyrroloindoline-Containing Peptide” under the guidance of Assistant Professor Antoine Blanc.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/uuc6k6r5 for more information on the projects.
The Fenimore Art Museum hosted its 14th annual Art by the Lake juried art invitational on Saturday, Oct. 2. Eight awards were presented including the prestigious Fenimore Award, which represents “best of show,” won by artist Tatiana Rhinevault of Hyde Park.
Other winners were Robert Fisher of Delhi for photography, Tom Hussey of Auburn for painting, R.C. Oster of Utica for 2D/mixed media, John Jackson of Jefferson for sculpture/3D, Marta Baxter of Ballston Spa for best use of color, and Meg Anderson Argo of Oneonta for best painting technique, both painters’ awards sponsored by Golden Artist Colors, and Matthias Kern of Andes for Viewers Choice.
Sheriff Craig S. DuMond announced on Oct. 5 that Lt. Karl Vagts has retired from service after serving the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and people of Delaware County for nearly 37 years.
Vagts’ law enforcement career at the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office began as a deputy sheriff on April 29, 1985, DuMond said in a media release.
He was promoted to sergeant on May 29, 1988, investigator on Aug. 22, 1990, and senior investigator on Jan. 1, 2001. Since Feb. 11, 2018, he has served as lieutenant of the Law Enforcement Division, commanding the road patrol, criminal investigations and civil enforcement divisions.
Over his career, Vagts, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, amassed more than 60 certifications and specialized designations in criminal investigations, arson and fire science and narcotics, according to DuMond.
“Lt. Vagts is known far and wide for his subject matter expertise, for being a true gentleman, as well as a person who can be always counted on for help,” DuMond said in the release. “Lt. Vagts defines the highest levels of integrity, professionalism and community service. Lt. Vagts is a devoted and highly respected member of the Sheriff’s Office Team and will be missed by everyone for years to come.”
