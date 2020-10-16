The fall theater productions at Elmira College will feature radio dramas from the 1940's. Kaylee Griffin of Norwich was a cast member in the first production, “A Five-Minute Mystery,” which was released on the college theatre's Facebook page and Instagram account on Oct. 1. The performance is also available online as a podcast. Griffin plays a character named Mary.
Who's News: Oct. 17-18, 2020
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
DAVENPORT - Robert "Bob" J. Wright, 72, of Davenport, died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Bassett Healthcare in Cooperstown. He was born on April 3, 1948, in Harpersfield, the son of Harry and Lena May (Irwin) Wright. He married Melodie Jester on Nov. 19, 1988. Robert worked at Seward Sand &am…
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Todd Richard Myers passed away Jan. 27, 2020, in Panama City, Florida. Todd was born Nov. 21, 1966, in Oneonta, to Richard Myers and Judith Devita. He is survived by his father, Richard and stepmother, Becky Myers of Oneonta and mother, Judith Devita of Panama City, Fla. …
CORTLAND - Delilah L. Wagner, 74, of Cortland, passed away on Oct. 6, 2020, at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. Delilah was born on Oct. 7, 1945, in Bainbridge, to her parents Harold Butts and Julia Russell. She truly loved her family and spent her life taking care of those she loved as a ho…
Most Popular
Articles
- New butcher in Sidney Center to offer 'farm to table' service
- SUNY Oneonta president resigns; acting president named
- Otsego County Public Health cites gathering at hemp farm
- Festival organizer arrested in New Lisbon
- Man charged with violating virus rules for pro-pot event
- In-person class rule at Charlotte Valley spurs backlash
- SUNY Oneonta leader Morris resigns
- New Berlin holds hearing on abolishing town police
- Activists dispute charges vs. addiction recovery worker
- Police Blotter: Oct. 14, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.