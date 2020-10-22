Connor Voulo of Fly Creek was recently awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, an honor described as the most prestigious award Congress bestows upon a youth civilian.
Representing the NYS 19th Congressional district, Voulo is one of 26 state award winners and 478 nationwide.
According to a media release, the medal honors youths for their commitment to voluntary public service, personal development and physical fitness. Gold Medalists must accumulate more than 800 hours over the span of at least two years in the three program areas in addition to planning and going on an in-depth exploration or expedition.
Voulo commented in the release that, “Through my involvement with the Fly Creek Fire Company, I have achieved a sense of accomplishment as a volunteer firefighter. I have also learned new skills and the importance of giving back to my community by making a real difference.” Voulo, a student at Cooperstown Central School, was named Firefighter of the Year in 2019.
A virtual awards ceremony was held in September and the recipents were mailed their medals.
Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond was recently appointed to serve on the Goverment Affais and Drug Enforcement committees of the National Sheriffs’ Association.
DuMond is also treasurer of the NYS Sheriffs’ Associaton and serves on the Executive, Legislative, Jail Operations and Standards, Goals and Ethics committees.
(w/mug)
Joseph Fryc of Norwich has joined the Chenango County Historical Society on Oct. 1, as operations manager, part of its new strategic plan toward becoming a community partner, education resource and regional destination.
According to a media release, Fryc has had a longstanding appreciation for the arts and storytelling. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and another in management with a concentration in marketing. He is pursuing a master’s degree in museum studies from SUNY’s Buffalo State College.
Fryc most recently served as visitor experience manager at the Utica Children’s Museum. Throughout his career, he has held positions at a number of fine arts institutions and museums in Buffalo and Utica.
Fryc will manage all aspects of the society’s operations, be familiar with general accounting practices and contribute to collections curation, exhibit preparation, facilities management, financial administration, retail, front-of-house and office management. He will also work closely with Executive Director Jessica Moquin to set priorities and ensure successful fulfillment.
Presidential scholarships at SUNY Delhi are awarded each academic year to select incoming students with a grade-point average of a 90 or better in high school.
Local recipients of a Presidential Scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year include Sarah Ackerly of DeLancey, Lucas Breakey of Oneonta, Jordan Wamsley of Davenport Center, Samantha Ceresna of Bainbridge, Angus Hayley of Delhi, Hotaling Colby of Bainbridge and Condon Morgan of Walton.
The full-tuition scholarship remains in effect during the recipient’s time at SUNY Delhi, as long as a 3.3 grade-point average is maintained.
Oneonta therapist Bernadette Winters Bell, a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in grief counseling, has launched the first “From Heartache to Healing and Hope” podcast in the “Same Storm Different Boat” series.
According to a media release, the goal of the series is to share stories of varying experiences that may help to shed light and offer hope during the challenging and unprecedented times everyone is experiencing.
The podcast, which will be released at 9 a.m. on the second and fourth Monday, is available at www.fromheartachetohealingandhope.com.
Carolyne Shultes and Holly Rossman, both of Middleburgh are members of the Clarkson University Chem-E-Car team that took first place in the first-ever virtual Northeast Regional AlChE Chem-E-Car Competition on Oct. 4. The win qualified the Clarkson team for November’s virtual AIChE National Chem-E-Car Competition.
According to a media release, the objective of the competition is to design and build a shoebox-sized car that is powered and stopped by chemical reactions.
The team is part of the Student Projects for Engineering Experience & Design program, one of the Wallace H. Coulter School of Engineering hallmark initiatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.