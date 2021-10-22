Unadilla Town Highway Superintendent Rodney Renwick was recently awarded Road Master Level III in the Cornell Local Roads Program.
According to a media release, Levels III and IV are reserved for experienced highway professionals who demonstrate a superior commitment to management, mentorship and training.
Renwick successfully completed training, served as a mentor to a fellow highway worker and saved the town money by entering into shared services agreements with neighboring municipalities and the school district.
The Rural Schools Association of NYS presented Edmeston Central School Superintendent Gary Furman with the William Deming Award for Outstanding Leadership.
According to a media release, the award is given to a school administrator demonstrating significant contributions to rural schools.
Furman, who has been superintendent at Edmeston since 2016, is described in the release as being a tireless advocate on behalf of rural schools and rural school students. He is both consistent and insightful and sees to it that RSA’s work is known in Albany and Washington.
SUNY Cobleskill Professor of Composition and English to Speakers of Other Languages Annie Christain has released her latest poetry collection, “The Vanguards of Holography,” through Headmistress Press.
According to a media release, it is the second full-length collection by Christain, who has been hailed as a “strange and powerful new queer voice in American poetry.”
“The Vanguards of Holography” was awarded the 2020 Sappho’s Prize in Poetry, an annual award given to one full-length collection by a lesbian-identified poet.
The SUNY Delhi Alumni Association hosted its 44th annual Alumni Awards reception in September.
Timothy Hess of Deposit, who began his career at Delhi with the New York State University Police in 1989, received the Exemplary Service Award.
According to a media release, Hess, who retired in October 2020 as a captain, spent more than 31 years focused on the safety of the Delhi campus community. He received multiple professional service awards from the SUNY Chief’s Association for sustaining his student-oriented focus. Hess also assisted the University Police Department with numerous transitions, including as interim chief.
Nathaniel Shuart has joined Visit Schoharie County in September as its media design assistant.
According to a media release from Destination Marketing Corp., the contracted tourism promotion agent for Schoharie County, Shuart is a Schoharie County native and 2021 SUNY Cobleskill graduate. He earned a bachelor’s degree in graphic design and technology while employed in the college’s Communications and Marketing Department as a graphic artist. He also served as president of the LOGOS Club, a student-run design agency that serves the campus and community in the creation of logos, websites, handbills and business cards.
