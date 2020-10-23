Who's News: Oct. 24-25, 2020

Corey Heller has been appointed to the newly-created position of senior vice president and chief people and diversity officer for Bassett Healthcare Network, part of a systematic restructuring of the organization.
According to a media release, Heller will have leadership responsibility for the strategic planning and execution of HR activities and initiatives across the Bassett network.
He will lead the development of an integrated HR service delivery model to drive system-wide efficiency and consistency.
Heller will also develop a formal structure for cultivating a culture of diversity, health equity and inclusion and embed those principles in the day-to-day work of caring for each other and the patients and communities served by Bassett Healthcare Network.
Heller most recently served as senior director of Human Resources and Shared Services for United Health Services in Binghamton.
Heller earned a master’s degree in industrial labor relations from Cornell University and is a graduate of Hamilton College. He is a native of Saranac Lake.
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck was recently honored with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Friend of Farm Bureau award for his work advocating for small farmers in upstate New York.
According to a media release, the award recognizes lawmakers whose voting records demonstrate unwavering support for the nation’s agricultural industry and requires nomination by their respective state Farm Bureaus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.