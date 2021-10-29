SUNY Cobleskill Professor of Composition and English to Speakers of Other Languages Annie Christain has released a collection of poetry titled, “The Vanguards of Holography,” through Headmistress Press.
According to a media release, the second full-length collection by Christain was awarded the 2020 Sappho’s Prize in Poetry, an annual award given to one full-length collection by a lesbian-identified poet.
The SUNY Delhi Alumni Association hosted its 44th annual Alumni Awards reception in September.
Timothy Hess of Deposit, who began his career at Delhi with the New York State University Police in 1989, received the Exemplary Service Award.
According to a media release, Hess, who retired in October 2020 as a captain, spent more than 31 years focused on the safety of the Delhi campus community.
He received multiple professional service awards from the SUNY Chief’s Association for sustaining his student-oriented focus.
Hess also assisted the University Police Department with numerous transitions, including as interim chief.
Nathaniel Shuart joined Visit Schoharie County in September as its media design assistant.
According to a media release from Destination Marketing Corp., the contracted tourism promotion agent for Schoharie County, Shuart is a Schoharie County native and May SUNY Cobleskill graduate.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in graphic design and technology while employed in the college’s Communications and Marketing Department as a graphic artist. He also served as president of the student-run design agency that serves the campus and community in the creation of logos, websites, handbills and business cards.
The College Golf Course at Delhi has been recognized by Audubon International for 20 years of continued certification as an Audubon International Cooperative Sanctuary through its commitment to environmental stewardship and efforts to maintain a comprehensive environmental management program focused on wildlife and habitat management, water conservation, resource management and outreach education.
According to a media release, certification in the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses requires that a course maintain a high degree of environmental quality in several areas including: Environmental Planning, Wildlife and Habitat Management, Outreach and Education, Chemical Use Reduction and Safety, Water Conservation and Water Quality Management. Courses must then go through a recertification process every three years.
“Our staff goes above and beyond to maintain the grounds in responsible ways. Because the course serves as an educational laboratory for our golf and sports turf management and business and professional golf management programs, our commitment to the Audubon Sanctuary program helps future industry leaders understand and gain a commitment to environmentally sustainable golf course operations,” Delhi Course General Manager Dave Arehart stated in the release.
Through participation in the ACSP for Golf, The College Golf Course at Delhi has reportedly participated in environmental projects, including conserving energy and reducing water use, the use of integrated pest management techniques, naturalizing areas and managing resources in an environmentally responsible manner.
