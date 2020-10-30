Who's News: Oct. 31-Nov. 1, 2020

Joseph Fryc of Norwich has joined the Chenango County Historical Society on Oct. 1, as operations manager, part of its new strategic plan toward becoming a community partner, education resource and regional destination.
According to a media release, Fryc has had a longstanding appreciation for the arts and storytelling. He earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology and another in management with a concentration in marketing. He is pursuing a master’s degree in museum studies from SUNY’s Buffalo State College.
Fryc most recently served as visitor experience manager at the Utica Children’s Museum. Throughout his career, he has held positions at a number of fine arts institutions and museums in Buffalo and Utica.
Fryc will manage all aspects of the society’s operations, become familiar with general accounting practices and contribute to collections curation, exhibit preparation, facilities management, financial administration, retail, front-of-house and office management. He will also work closely with Executive Director Jessica Moquin to set priorities and ensure successful fulfillment.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig received notification recently from the New York Council of Mayors that the City of Oneonta was named the recipient of a Local Government Achievement Award for 2020.
According to a media release, Oneonta was recognized for its Survive, then Thrive program which promotes online sales and provides direct support to the city’s small businesses, while developing a longer-term plan to provide additional assistance along with a marketing strategy to encourage more people to live and work in the City of Oneonta.
Herzig stated in the release that he “could not be more proud of all those who contributed to the success of our Survive, then Thrive initiative” and added that “it is a state-wide example of what communities can accomplish.”
The UHS Delaware Valley Hospital Emergency Department in Walton has been named a 2020 Pinnacle of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey Associates.
According to a media release, the award recognizes top-performing clients from health care organizations nationwide on the basis of extraordinary achievement and consistently high levels of excellence for at least three years in Patient Experience.
Press Ganey Associates is a South Bend, Indiana-based health care company known for developing and distributing patient satisfaction surveys.
The ER at Delaware Valley is staffed by emergency trained physician assistants and nurses with on-call physicians. All have certification in Advanced Cardiac and Advanced Trauma Life Support as well as Pediatric Advance Life Support.
Delaware Valley’s President and CEO Paul Summers stated in the release that the award represents an important recognition from the industry’s leader in measuring, understanding and improving the delivery of care. “We are very fortunate to have such a competent and compassionate staff in our Emergency Department. I could not be more proud of them and their everyday efforts. This national Press Ganey award is truly well deserved by this remarkable staff.”
The Oct. 8 virtual graduation of the 2020 Leadership Chenango class marked the 17th year that a group of individuals were trained to become leaders focused on building thriving and successful communities.
According to a media release from Commerce Chenango, this year’s group provided new insights and fresh ideas to keep Chenango County moving forward.
The 2020 Leadership Chenango class and their employers include Beth Beers, Chenango County Department of Social Services; Jamie Burchill, NBT Insurance Agency; Megan Carnachan, Blueox Energy; Ann English, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital; Rebecca Gould, Preferred Mutual Insurance Company; Sarah Green, Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County; Jamie Hagenbuch, Chenango Health Network; Molly Hall and Cheryl White, Norwich, An Alvogen Company; Justin Hodge and Jeremiah Micklas, Golden Artist Colors; Brent Miller and John Stafford, NBT Bank; Jessica Moquin, Chenango County Historical Society; Joyce Schuurman, Chobani; Kyle Tenney, Mid-York Press; Bobbie Thornton, Prosapia Marketing; Lexi Wilcox, New York Central Mutual; and Adrienne Zornow, independent.
Leadership Chenango was developed under the auspices of The Chenango Foundation. Created by business representatives, community leaders and government representatives, the goals of the program are to develop future leaders equipped to address challenges and enhance their knowledge of Chenango County and its economic and socio-economic sectors.
Visit commerce.chenango.com for more information.
The Oneonta Rotary Road Rally held on Oct. 18, had 14 teams with 35 participants and raised more than $1,200.
Winners received mini-grants ranging from $50 to $500 for community and nonprofit organizations along with certificates for an automotive-related service or product and/or $25 gas cards.
Places were determined based on the number of clues answered correctly, mileage and number of photos submitted. Time was used as a tie-breaker.
Finishing in first place was Jeff and Tiffany Gardner who entered as Team Fun. Second place went to the Hot Rocking Family of Kathy Schmidt, Dave Schmidt, Ann Mott and Rich Johnson. Third place was won by Tex-Mix, made up to Brad Brooks, Brenda Brooks, Marilynn White and Glinn White. The Random Draw category was won by The Red Devils: Barbara and George Thompson and Emmy, the dog. The Spirit Award went to Dead End Diner: Heather Mann, Linda Burgher, Courtney Keenen and Eileen Mugford. The award for Most Miles was won by Team Baseballers: Ed and Joan Badgely and the Tailgate Award went to James and Laurel-Lyn Anzelone.
Bassett Healthcare Network has achieved Level 4 Medicaid Health Home status, a designation maintained by Bassett for six years. According to a media release, the state Department of Health first awarded Bassett Health Home status in 2014 for its focus on the health and wellbeing of some of the most vulnerable members of the communities it serves.
Bassett’s Medicaid Health Home has agreements with six agencies and more than 1,200 enrolled individuals in Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie and Herkimer counties.
Josef Schoell of Margaretville is the newest trustee of the Historical Society of the Town of Middletown. Trustee Barbara Moses was re-elected to a three-year term. President Diane Galusha, Vice President Bill Blish, Secretary Amy Taylor and Treasurer Marilyn Pitetti will remain in office for another year.
