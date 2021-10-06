SUNY Delhi Assistant Professor Mathew Heath VanHorn is a featured speaker at the Hacker Halted Cybersecurity Conference, held virtually Oct. 7 and 8. Hacker Halted brings the industry’s leading researchers, practitioners, ethical hackers and other top IT Security professionals together to discuss current issues facing the industry.
In his talk, Heath VanHorn will discuss his research on hackers and their decision-making process, providing groundwork for further research into hacking.
Heath VanHorn is retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving 23 years in various cyber duties including discrete electronic repair, cyber training, and leading teams of cyber personnel. Dr. Heath Van Horn has served as a hacker and a referee for various regional Collegiate Cyber Defense Competitions for the last five years. He is an assistant professor of information technology at SUNY Delhi.
The online conference is free to the public. Registration and schedule are available on hackerhalted.com
