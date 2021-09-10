Justin Brown of Edmeston was one of more than a dozen Student Programming Board leaders who helped organize and host Welcome Week 2021 at Canisius College, from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3.
Brown, senior, is pursuing a degree in integrated marketing and communication.
Megan Palmatier of Bainbridge is among 12 SUNY Oneonta Red Dragons who were recognized by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for their accomplishments in the classroom as 2020-21 All-American Scholar Athletes.
Palmatier hit .302 in 15 starts and Oneonta finished its 2021 season with an overall record of 9-7.
SUNY Oneonta supports 21 varsity teams and is a member of the SUNYAC Conference while competing at the NCAA Division III level.
Three area students received spring semester awards from The College of Saint Rose in Albany
Cheyenne Haemmerle and Alix Kovac, both of Middleburgh, received Outstanding Senior awards.
The award recognizes graduating seniors who have at least a 3.5 grade-point average and meet other criteria specified by the department faculty in which they study.
Isabella Griffiths of West Winfield, received the Class of 2021 Academic Achievement award.
That award recognizes outstanding students from undergraduate classes who have achieved the highest cumulative grade-point average in their respective classes.
