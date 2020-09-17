NYS Veterans Home at Oxford Nurse Administrator and Supervisor Teresa Davis has received the 2020 Registered Nurse of the Year Award from the New York State Health Facilities Association/New York State Center for Assisted Living.
According to a media release, Davis has been employed at the Veterans Home at Oxford for 25 years.
She is certified in wound care, leads a team daily and provides education to staff, residents and families.
The employee recognition awards honor individuals for their outstanding contributions to skilled nursing facilities. Additional awards include Licensed Practical Nurse of the Year, Certified Nursing Assistant of the Year; Manager of the Year and the Heart and Hands Award.
Recipients are presented with an engraved trophy.
Elmira College esports team member Evan Mendoza of New Berlin was among those that participated in National Video Games Day on Sept. 12. The team spent part of the day fundraising for American Red Cross Disaster Relief efforts.
According to a media release, the $2,000 raised by the Soaring Eagles will provide up to 10 families with a full day of food, shelter, comforts kits and other necessities.
