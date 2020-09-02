UHS Delaware Valley Hospital employees were recently recognized based on the UHS system's five core values which are compassion, trust, respect, teamwork and innovation. Staff members who received recognition for living the values include Rachel D’Elia, Lorraine Carrillo, Linda Bourn, Tamara Conant and Ashley Nichols. Recommendations came from co-workers, patients and family members.
Since April, each month focused on a specific value. Employee recognition was awarded to Ann Henry, Kirsten Bosket, Lyndsie Harper, and Tamara Conant for compassion; Lorraine Carrillo and Maureen Stratton for trust; Jackie Huyck and Michael Free for respect; and Nichole Cairns, Mary Jenkusky, Mary Ellen Rodgers, Scott MacDonald and Makayla Lambrecht for teamwork.
