Cooperstown Village Treasurer Debra Guerin has been recognized as a credentialed municipal finance officer by the New York State Society of Municipal Finance Officers after meeting the education and experience requirements designed to improve job performance and recognize professionalism in the office.
Guerin, who recently began her fifth year as treasurer, will receive a plaque and pin in recognition of her achievement.
Elmira College recently announced this year’s recipients of its annual Key Award. This year’s award was given to 790 students in 14 states. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. Area recipients include Emily Andersen of Andes, Benjamin Andersen of Andes, Dylan Waid of Davenport, Seqouia Boynton of Charlotteville, Jessica Cocivi of Fly Creek, Addison Lewis of Cooperstown, Amanda Nealis of Delhi, Marissa Campbell of Franklin, Kayla Campbell of Franklin, Ashlyn Marron of Mount Upton, Brynne Livelsberger of Unadilla, Caidence Ryder of Afton, Seneca Shafer of Jefferson, Kya McNicol of Laurens, Saira Pereira of Arkville, Angeles Sarabia of Fleischmanns, Catherine Huntley of West Winfield, Lauren Jones of West Winfield, Margaret Dougher of Norwich, Tristan Terry of Norwich, Patricia Bohannon of Norwich, Linkin Furlong of Sherburne, Samuel Bagley of Sidney, Faith Wheeler of Sidney, Kaylee Weaver of Delhi, Lacey Eckert of Bloomville and Kiara Foster of New Berlin.
