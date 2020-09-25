The Friend of Extension award was recently presented to veterinarian Chris Cammen of Unadilla who has served as agriculture issues committee adviser at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County for more than 25 years.
According to a media release, Camman is described as a longtime staunch supporter of CCE of Delaware County and someone who is committed to lifelong learning for herself and those she serves.
She helps teach the variety of CCE programs on animal health and production for dairy cattle and small livestock. Cammen is also a CCE agricultural program sponsor. She also provides input on the needs of the farm community.
CCE of Delaware County had its annual meeting recently and elected new directors-at-large to its board and committees on agriculture and 4-H issues and human ecology. They are Gary Orton of Franklin; Julia Wheeler of Deposit; Kirk Fletcher and Lisa Nichols, both of Walton; and Libby Lippinet Kelly and Michele DeFreece, both of Delhi. All positions carry three-year terms.
Recognition was given to departing three-year members Jennifer Gerster and Dick Latourette; and six-year members Abby Wilson, Jill Coleman and Chrissy Evans.
