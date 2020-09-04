Drawings Richard Barlow of Oneonta will be featured in two juried exhibitions in the Capital Region, one in the exhibition “Infinite Uncertainty” at Opalka Gallery on the Sage College campus, and the other in the “Artists of the Mohawk Hudson Regional” at Albany Institute of History and Art, Barlow announced in a media release. Both will be built from imagery of Vroman’s Nose, a peak near Middleburgh.
Who's News: Sept. 4, 2020
