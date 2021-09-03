Oneonta native and local author James R. Koury has penned his second book titled “Soul Journey.”
Koury self-published “Soul Journey” through his publishing company, Empowering Prose Publishing. His first book, “Unredacted,” was released in 2019.
According to a media release, “Soul Journey” is described as a man’s recollection of his life and the decisions he made during that life at the time of his imminent departure from his earthly manifestation. The main character, Jason, recounts his defining moments with his manservant, best friend, and confidant, Jeb. Jason tells his life’s journeys. Journeys related to finding his soulmate and life partner, the evolution of matters of the heart, development of his spiritual essence, discoveries of his truth, manifestation of his hidden talents, and those moments in his life that acted as bridges to the fulfillment of his life’s destiny
Koury had a book signing at the New York State Fair in Syracuse on Pride Day, Friday, Aug. 27. Copies of “Unredacted” will also be available.
“Soul Journey” is available on Amazon and from the author.
