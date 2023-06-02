SUNY Oneonta students and city residents, Seamus Catella, Graham Wooden and Olivia Litzinger, participated as volunteers in a special regional track and field event at Oneonta High School in May.
According to a media release, Special Olympics teamed up with SUNY Oneonta’s Sport and Exercises Science Department to host the event. Area individuals with varying intellectual and adaptive disabilities, including clients at Springbrook and Pathfinder Village, showcased their athletic ability in a competitive setting. Athletes ranged in age from 10 to 53. There were 60 student volunteers, 28 Special Olympic athletes and three adaptive athletes who participated in the day-long competition. An adaptive athlete is defined as an athlete with a permanent impairment that causes a limitation.
Several Bassett Healthcare Network nursing leaders earned Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees from Case Western Reserve University including area residents Julie Hall of Milford, Dan Endress of DeLancey, Joan MacDonald of Walton, and Jan Calhoun of Milford.
According to a media release, the degree is recognized by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing as the highest level of preparation for clinical nursing.
Bassett Healthcare Network provided tuition support as well as scheduled flexibility, enabling cohort members to complete classwork while working full-time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.