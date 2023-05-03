Brooke A. Foster of West Winfield, a SUNY Canton applied psychology major, received an academic award at the Paula Bouchard Jacques Honors Convocation.
The event is named annually for a retired faculty member who contributed to the college, its students, and the greater north country region. Professor Jacques taught in the college’s nursing program for 37 years.
Honors Convocation recognizes students who have achieved the top grade-point average for their class year within their program of study.
Riley Bowen of Hartwick was one of 16 students who presented “Evil Dead: The Musical” alongside the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department. Riley played the part of Cheryl and also served as the show’s choreographer.
Ecaterina Pervu of Oneonta and Christopher Ogden of West Oneonta were among 25 SUNY Oneonta students recently honored for their dedication to sustainability efforts on campus, a direct result of the Green Dragon Recognition Program. According to a media release, the Green Dragon Recognition Program (organized by the Office of Sustainability) seeks to celebrate and recognize students who have shown a commitment to sustainability during their time at SUNY Oneonta.
In order to earn an invitation to the 2023 recognition reception, students had to earn a B or above in a sustainability-focused or two sustainability-related courses, attended six sustainability-themed events and participate in at least one sustainability leadership activity by April 21, the day of the reception. The reception was one of several events held during SUNY Oneonta’s annual Green Dragon Week, designed to showcase the campus’s commitment to sustainability and celebrate Earth Day.
A total of 35 SUNY Oneonta students, including seven from the local area, were inducted into the Tau Sigma National Honor Society for the 2022-23 academic year on April 14. According to a media release, Tau Sigma is designed exclusively for transfer students. The mission of the organization is to recognize and promote the academic excellence and involvement of transfer students.
The minimum academic average required for membership is either a 3.5 on a 4.0 scale (or the equivalent thereof) or an academic average that places the prospective candidate in the top 20% of all incoming transfer students during their incoming semester.
Area students inducted include Samantha Lyons of Oneonta, Kelli Dennis of Hartwick, Jessica Hoffman of Mount Upton, Charles Hobbib of Oneonta, Samantha Harvey of Maryland, Christopher Solano of Oneonta, and Patricia Biegel of Westford.
Danielle Basdekis of Oneonta, a political science and women’s studies major at Florida State University is among this year’s class of inductees in the Torchbearer 100 program.
According to a media release, the program honors a diverse group of 100 students who have shown exceptional leadership during their collegiate careers. The Torchbearer 100 program, which was re- imagined in 2019, is intended to thank and celebrate leadership and legacy. Honorees were recognized for their notable impact within the FSU community, thanked for their leadership and legacy, and received a special Torchbearer 100 medallion to wear at commencement on April 25 during a celebration at the FSU Student Union.
