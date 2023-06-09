Kyle Pumilio of Mohawk is the newly-appointed studio manager and lead instructor at Smithy Clay Studio in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Pumilio transitioned into the position June 1. His official start date will be July 10.
Pumilio will provide community members with opportunities to explore and expand their creative abilities, develop and practice skills, and cultivate art enrichment opportunities for all ages.
He has ceramic studio knowledge as well as more than a decade of art education experience.
Pumilio will be working with Executive Director Janet Erway and Gallery Managers Daniel Francis and Ann Geiger.
He replaces Adam Jennett in the position who left last December for a K-12 art teacher position in the Madison Central School District
Emrys C. Odell of Cooperstown has been selected for Gryphon & Pleiades, Clark University’s senior leadership and service honor society.
According to a media release, Odell is one of 12 members of the Class of 2024 who were selected on the basis of their outstanding record of academic achievement, service and dedication to the University.
Odell majors in global environmental studies at Clark which is in Worcester, Massachusetts.
Three area Hartwick College students were recognized with awards during Hartwick College’s annual Honors Convocation, celebrated on May 3.
Ross Arvin of Richmondville was awarded the John Clemens Scholarship for Study in Business, which was established by alumni, friends, family and colleagues of Professor Emeritus John Clemens. It is awarded annually to a rising senior with financial need, demonstrated leadership, and a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher in both business administration and overall.
Arvin was also honored as an Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellow. The fellows are selected by the faculty in each department to recognize outstanding achievement in their respective field. Fellows serve as student assistants in their major department and receive a tuition credit.
Adrianna Dugan of Oneonta was also recognized as an Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellow in Chemistry.
Dugan also received the Otto Steinbach Memorial Scholarship in Chemistry. Established in memory of Chemistry Professor Otto Steinbach by his wife, Grace Steinbach, Hartwick Class of 1938, and former student Elizabeth Lamphere, Class of 1938, the scholarship is awarded to a rising junior or senior chemistry or biochemistry major who has demonstrated high academic achievement.
Additionally, Dugan was awarded the Behrend Mehrtens ‘47 Memorial Scholarship, which was established in memory of Mehrtens, a former professor of religion. It is given to a rising junior with demonstrated excellence in music.
Heidi Collischonn of Cobleskill, also recognized as an Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellow, was named a Faculty Scholar in Music and Music Education. Faculty Scholars have excellent academic records and have demonstrated an outstanding mastery of their discipline. Rising seniors are nominated by the faculty of their major departments on the basis of academic achievement, leadership and character.
Additionally, Collischonn was awarded the Thurston J. Dox Memorial Scholarship in Music. Thurston Dox was a Hartwick Music Department faculty member from 1960 to 1995 and director of the college choir. The award is given annually to a music student who participates in the college choir and whose vocal abilities best reflect the qualities Dox strove to develop in each of his students.
More than 100 SUNY Oneonta students participated in the 2023 Student Research and Creative Activity showcase from Wednesday, April 26, to Thursday, April 27.
The following 10 area students were among them. Madelynn Ackley of Sidney Center, Deirdre Brett of Morris, Ethan Chichester of Richmondville, Gabriel DeJoseph of Unadilla, Jacob Ghiorse of Oneonta, Jessica Harris of Cobleskill, Andrew Kendall of Oneonta, Andrew Lutz of Oneonta, Bethany Shaw of Bainbridge, Cassandra Smith of Afton, and Riley Smith of Bainbridge.
According to a media release, the annual SRCA showcase allows students to participate in academic conference-style presentation sessions on campus where the community may learn about the creative projects completed by students. The two-day event featured 69 presentations.
Students presented research for completed and ongoing science, history and art projects. Projects were completed under the mentorship of 45 faculty sponsors. A total of 18 of the 69 projects received grants through the Student Grant Program for Research and Creative Activity, funded by the University Foundation and the SUNY Oneonta Alumni Association.
