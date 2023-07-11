Graham Wooden of Oneonta was one of two SUNY Oneonta students in the first collaborative Nike multi-sport camp held last month at Hartwick College. SUNY Oneonta Assistant Professor of Sport and Exercise Science Katherine Griffes, Hartwick Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach and Assistant Athletic Director Don LaSala, Cooperstown All Star Village and Nike Sports Camp developed the multi-sport camp for youngsters.
Wooden, an exercise science major at SUNY Oneonta, has taken courses in Human Growth and Development, Sport Psychology and Motor Learning.
The two-day camp provided sports and basic movement activities for the siblings of children in the area for the CASV baseball tournament. Some activities included basketball, soccer, kickball and football, endurance and agility games and drills and low-intensity activities like yard games and sidewalk chalk.
Sherburne-Earlville High School’s 2023 recipients of the Ferdinand and Emilie Maltzan Awards include Valedictorian Grace Todd-Rogers, Salutatorian Anna Fern, Jordan Winton, Lily Stoddard, Tighe Dean, Trinity Thornton, Emily Lawrence, Ruby Rivenburgh, Cody Lawson, and Rylan Sigman.
Established in 1997 by Adeline Maltzan in memory of her parents, the awards are given annually to the 10 graduating seniors with the highest overall academic averages.
The accomplishments of the following area SUNY Delhi student-athlete team leaders were celebrated at the college’s end-of-year banquet in May. Alanna Ruchar of Delhi, women’s soccer; Morgan Condon of Walton, men’s outdoor track and field; and Jacob Beach of Walton, men’s basketball.
Madison Tobon, a June graduate of Roxbury Central School, is the 2023 recipient of the Edwin Harbaugh Memorial Award given by Catskill Community Players. Tobon plans on studying music education at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
Scholarships are given annually to graduates of Delaware County schools in memory of James L. Knak, a 1952 graduate of Charlotte Valley Central School while others are awarded by the Ehlermann-Fedderke Descendants Foundation.
Students majoring in engineering receive the James L. Knak Engineering Memorial Scholarship. This year’s recipients include Lane Ackerly, Ryder Albano, Joshua Baxter, Ben Blocker, Alton Francisco, Kayla Houck, Catherine Jankowski, Roger Newman, Travis Pierce and Rachel Schnabel.
The Ehlermann-Fedderke Descendants Foundation Scholarship was awarded to Julia Baxter, Rachel Blocker, Brandon Bodo, Rylee Burton, Samantha Camarata, Adrionna Cecce, Isabella Cecce, Jared Coleman, Jessica Coleman, Magdalena Demeo-Meres, Zachary Finch, Stephanie Foote, Shannon Hartwell, Connor Joedicke, Cassie Pierce, Morgan Pierce, Grace Rhinehart, Joel Rhinehart, Rachel Trimbell and Kayleigh Verspoor.
Rylee Burton and Anne Marie Westbrook are the recipients of this year’s Livestock Foundation Agriculture Scholarship.
According to a media release, Burton is graduate of Andes Central High School who plans on attending SUNY Delhi for its veterinary science program.
Westbrook is a graduate of Deposit Central School and is planning to attend SUNY Cobleskill to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in animal science.
Every year Livestock Foundation, based in Bovina, awards one or more $1,000 scholarships to graduating Delaware County high school students with acceptance to a college or university where they will pursue a career in agriculture.
