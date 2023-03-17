Maya Powers of Worcester was recently recognized by the Pi of New York chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at Elmira College as a prize winning member of the Class of 2025
Phi Beta Kappa, an academic honor society, promotes, recognizes, and honors scholarly achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. Phi Beta Kappa was founded in 1776, and the Pi of New York chapter at Elmira College was established in 1940.
Morgan Kelly of Fly Creek was recently inducted into the Elmira College Chapter of Iota Iota Iota (or Triota), the national Women’s Honor Society.
According to a media release, Triota strives to maintain the feminist values central to women’s studies: egalitarianism, inclusiveness, and a celebration of the diversity of women’s experiences.
