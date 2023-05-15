Cooperstown Central School senior Lily Grady is the eighth recipient of the Julia Alexandra Levandowski-Klix Memorial Award.
According to a media release, Levandowski-Klix, a 2011 CCS graduate, was 21 when she was killed by a drunk driver in May of 2015 in the town of Otsego.
The scholarship was established in 2016 by her father, Kevin D. Klix, and is traditionally announced on or near the anniversary of her passing.
Recipients must be a selected senior who applies and has maintained a grade-point average of 85% or higher and plans to attend a four-year college, university or conservatory to pursue a course of study in the field of music, theater or journalism. The recipient must also exhibit financial need, motivation, moral character, citizenship and have participated in school and/or community activities.
Daughter of Matthew and Kara Grady, Lily plans on majoring in theater studies in the fall at Montclair State University in Montclair, New Jersey.
Previous award recipients include Quinn Lytel, Lucian Lytel, Elizabeth Olmstead, Maria Noto, Mary Iversen, Nicole Lionetti, and Ellie Pink.
