SUNY Oneonta student Riley Bowen of Hartwick was stage manager for the production of “Nordost,” which means Northeast, presented at the Region I Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on Feb. 2.
Six performance of the play were also presented on campus last fall.
The Festival honors excellence of overall production and offers student artists individual recognition through awards and scholarships in playwriting, acting, criticism, directing, and design.
Maya Stevens of Cooperstown and Lauren Packard of Delhi were recently added to the Lambda Beta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica. An induction ceremony was held on campus on Feb. 13.
Membership is offered to students who have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher with at least 12 credit hours in a degree program.
The international honor society for two-year colleges is reported to be the largest honor society in American higher education.
